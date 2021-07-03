POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Saturday, July 3
Circle P Ranch BBQ
The Circle P Ranch Event Center, 563 E. Main St., Mt. Juliet, will have a BBQ cook-off, kids’ fishing rodeo and a car show from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Lebanon Fourth Celebration
Lebanon’s Fourth of July celebration will be an all day affair at the James E. Ward Ag. Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The event will feature car shows, bounce houses and more but culminates with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Watertown Independence Day
Watertown will host its annual July Fourth parade beginning at 3 p.m. on Main Street in downtown. Later in the evening around night fall (9 p.m.) a fireworks show will start at Three Forks Park, 8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown.
Mt. Juliet Fireworks
Mt. Juliet will host a fire work show at its little league baseball park on Lebanon Road beginning at 9 p.m. The show will be synchronized to music on 94.1 FM, so tune in and watch from your car.
Monday, July 5
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will be at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting follows at 7 p.m. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Sunday, July 18
Jones-Brummett Elementary School Ribbon-cutting
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at Jones-Brummett Elementary School, 1530 Hartmann Dr., Lebanon, at 2 p.m.
