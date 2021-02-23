POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Audience of One presents “Sound of Music”
Beginning Thursday and running through March 7, the Audience of One Productions will be performing several shows of the Sound of Music at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Shows are at 7 p.m. For tickets visit capitoltheatretn.com.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Pack-A-Cruiser Region Wide Food Drive
The Speedway at 1135 Murfreesboro Road, will host a food drive from noon until 3 p.m. Collections will be sent to the Wilson County Community Help Center.
Monday, March 1
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Lebanon chapter of the Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon. Dining starts at 6 followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes. For more information, call 615-784-9772.
Friday, March 5
Comedian Henry Cho Live at Cahoots
Cahoots Comedy Night starts at 8 p.m. at 427 S. College St. in Lebanon. Tickets at $30 in advance and $35 at the door. VIP tickets are available for $40.
