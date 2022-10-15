Today
Oktoberfest
Wilson Bank & Trust presents the 34th annual Oktoberfest event at its main office, located at 623 West Main St. in Lebanon, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Saturday lineup includes cookie decorating, a chili cook-off, a photo booth and a pumpkin contest. Food trucks, live entertainment and vendors will be on hand all weekend.
Ghosts in the Grove
Fiddlers Grove Historic Village presents the 12th annual Ghosts in the Grove at the James E. Ward Ag Center, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, beginning at 6 p.m. The event features ghostly stories, folklore and a spooky ride through the woods.
Thursday
College Street Fellowship House fundraiser
The annual College Street Fellowship House fundraiser will be held at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, at 6 p.m. The menu features fried catfish and chicken, white beans, cole slaw, onion rings, french fries, fried apples and tea.
Saturday
Bark in the Park
New Leash on Life is hosting the 22nd annual Bark in the Park event at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Southern Gospel singing
The Wilson County Black History Committee is hosting a southern gospel singing event at Lebanon First United Methodist Church, located at 415 Main St. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Oct. 27
Baby shower
The Wilson County Health Department is hosting an educational event for pregnant and postpartum families at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Nov. 5
Fall yard sale
The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center is hosting a fall yard sale at its facility, located at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Nov. 7
Morrison and Friends Invitational
The Morrison and Friends Invitational is a golf tournament at the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club, located at 550 Johnny Cash Blvd. in Hendersonville. The tournament starts at noon. The event benefits the Empower Me Center of Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.