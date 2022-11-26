Dec. 3
Historic places tour
Historic Lebanon is hosting its 14th annual historic places tour. Tickets are available in advanced for $15 and can be purchased online or at the Historic Lebanon office, located at 324 West Main St. in Lebanon.
Watertown Christmas Parade
The city of Watertown will have its annual Christmas parade beginning at 3 p.m. The parade’s route will go down Main Street and end at the intersection of Highway 70 and East Main St.
Dec. 3-4
Lebanon’s Tis the Season Weekend Extravaganza
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Lebanon to host this two-day community event. Admission is free. For full schedule of activities, visit www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com.
Dec. 4
Lebanon Christmas Parade
The city of Lebanon will have its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. The theme is Home for the Holidays. NewsChannel5 reporter Nick Beres is the grand marshal.
Dec. 10
Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
The city of Mt. Juliet will have its annual Christmas parade at 11 a.m. The route will begin at the Mt. Juliet Little League complex off of Lebanon Road and run to East Division Street off of North Mt. Juliet Road.
Ongoing
Lebanon Lions Club pecan sale
The Lebanon Lions Club is selling pecans as its largest annual fundraiser. One-pound bags are $12 for pecans, which include halves, pieces, dark chocolate or chocolate amaretto. Among the locations who help the Lions Club sell the pecans are Wilson Bank & Trust, Pinnacle Bank, Liberty State Bank, First Freedom Bank, F&M Bank, Southern Bank of Tennessee, Old Hickory Credit Union, Southeast Impressions, Wilson Farmers Co-Op, Winfrey’s Rone Jewelry, Salon Inspire, the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, Klean-Way Cleaners & Laundry, Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Wiggins Jewelry, Pugh’s Five Star Tire and Service. Proceeds from the sale go to sight conservation, which includes eye screening for children as well as glasses for children and adults who qualify.
Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club pecan sale
The Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Lions Club will begin its annual nut sale fundraiser with in-person sales beginning upon arrival of the shipment from Georgia.
The greatest variety will be in front of Mt. Juliet’s Lowe’s Home Improvement store — located in suite 200 at 300 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet — on the weekends.
One-pound bags are $13 for pecans (or two for $25) and $10 for non-pecans. For more information, contact 615-470-5252 or e-mail kennethlorin@gmail.com.
