Saturday, Sept. 25
Tennessee Bottle Collectors
The Tennessee Bottle Collectors present The Second Annual Nashville Area Antique Bottle and Advertising Show at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. Admission is free from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pooch Pool Party
New Leash on Life will host the Pooch Pool Party at the Nashville Shores Waterpark, 4001 Bell Road, Hermitage, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Celebration of Pickett Chapel
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host a special evening at the Capitol Theatre, 110 W. Main St., Lebanon, from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. The fundraiser event will feature dinner, cocktails, an auction and live entertainment. Visit pickettchapel.com for more information.
WilCo Pow Wow
The Thirty-Eighth Annual WilCo Pow Wow will take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon on Sept. 25-26. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with two grand entrances on Saturday at noon and 6 p.m. and one on Sunday at 1 p.m. There will be competition pow wow and intertribal dancing. Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for children age 6-12.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Macabre Faire Film Festival
The historic Capitol Theatre, 110 W. Main St., Lebanon will be the host of a four-day indie film festival aimed to promote a venue for showcasing films within a celebratory and respectful environment.
Friday, Oct. 1
Hull Statue Unveiling
Former Vice President Al Gore will unveil a statue of prominent Cumberland University alumnus, Cordell Hull, outside Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. The event is part of Cumberland University’s Peace Forum.
Feasts on the Farm
Saffire Farms, 1055 Greenwood Road, Lebanon, will host a three-day series of meals and tours to offer visitors a chance to see the farm first-hand and sample their best meat and produce. To purchase tickets, visit the farms website at www.saffirefarm.com/index.html.
