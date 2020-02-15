POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Vietnam Veterans of America Pancake Breakfast
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Lebanon National Guard Armory, located at 1010 Leeville Pike. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy will be served. Prices are $5 for attendees 12 and older, $3 for children under 12 and free for children 5 and under. All proceeds will benefit Wilson County veterans.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Grief Share Support Group begins
Grief Share Support Group, a 13-week program with video, workbook and discussion, will meet at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Wednesdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The program is meant to help anyone grieving the loss of a friend or family member. For more information, call Alicia Hovies at 615-804-2585.
Thursday, Feb. 20
A Wrinkle in Time
Cumberland University’s AFRO organization will host its fourth annual “A Wrinkle in Time” event at 6:30 p.m. in Baird Chapel. The event is a commemoration of Black History Month and will include performances, presentations and an open discussion on police brutality and black on black crime in the U.S. Tickets are available online and at the door for students and community members, and free for children 10 and under.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Wilson County History Trivia Contest
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its second annual Wilson County History Trivia Contest from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Subjects include education, music and sports, with cash prizes available for the top three teams. First place wins $500, second place wins $300 and third place wins $200. Entries are due by Sunday, and teams must include eight to 10 members. For more information or to register, visit pickettchapel.org or call 615-444-9487.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Community Health Fair
Immanuel Baptist Church and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital are hosting a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Wildwood Ave. in Lebanon. Free health screenings are available and the organizations are looking for more health care professionals and facilities to attend. For more information, call 615-444-5563.
Tuesday, March 17 — Thursday, March 19
Spring CASA Training
Training for court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers, who work with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 111 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-443-2002 or email anordgren@wilsoncountycasa.org.
Saturday, March 28
March Madness Cornhole Tourney
SW & Friends will host an inaugural March Madness Cornhole Tourney from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Tuckers Gap, on 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. All proceeds will benefit the Empower Me Center, which works to improve the lives of people with disabilities. Admission fees are $100 per team, which includes an event T-shirt, food and drinks. General admission tickets are available for $20 and include event entry, food and drinks. For more information or to register, visit www.swandfriends.org.
Thursday, April 2
Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner
Wilson Books From Birth will host its Imagination Dinner, an annual fundraiser for the Imagination Library program, at 6:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Exposition Center. A table of eight costs $250, and the event includes dinner, door prizes and auctions. This year’s theme is “Wacky Waiter,” and by reserving a table one can select a waiter for the evening. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586.
Monthly
Vietnam Veterans of America chapter meetings
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004, of Wilson County, meets on the first Monday of each month except August at the Ward Agriculture Center Veterans Building in Lebanon. Members begin arriving at 4 p.m., the meeting begins at 5 p.m. and a meal is served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Doc Kraft at 615-477-8088.
Mt. Juliet Senior Center support programs
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center, located at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road, offers the following support programs: a diabetes support group at 10:45 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month, caregivers support group at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month and grief support group at 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. All programs are open to the public. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
