Thursday, Sept. 30
Macabre Faire Film Festival
The historic Capitol Theatre, 110 W. Main St., Lebanon will be the host of a four-day indie film festival aimed to promote a venue for showcasing films within a celebratory and respectful environment.
Friday, Oct. 1
Hull Statue Unveiling
Former Vice President Al Gore will unveil a statue of prominent Cumberland University alumnus, Cordell Hull, outside Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. The event is part of Cumberland University’s Peace Forum.
Feasts on the Farm
Saffire Farms, 1055 Greenwood Road, Lebanon, will host a three-day series of meals and tours to offer visitors a chance to see the farm first-hand and sample their best meat and produce. To purchase tickets, visit the farms website at www.saffirefarm.com/index.html.
FCA Rodeo
Lebanon will be the site of the Fourth Annual IPRA-sanctioned FCA Family-Oriented Rodeo. The rodeo takes place Oct. 1-2 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Thirteenth annual WPA Day
The Thirteenth Annual Workers Progress Administration Day will transport guests back to the 1930’s through music, art, history and crafts. The event is free and lasts from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cedar Forest Lodge and Sadie Ford Farm.
Antique Vintage and Fall Flower Show
Farmhouse Living Fair presents Tennessee Antique Vintage and Fall Flower Show at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon beginning at 9 a.m. For more information go to visitwilco.com.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Worship in the Park
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Worship in the Park church service at Don Fox Park, 955 W. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon at 10 a.m. A complimentary lunch will be provided following the service. Come and worship. Stay and eat.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
National Night Out 2021
Lebanon PD invites everyone out for food, play, displays and community fun at the Don Fox Community Park, 955 W. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Fall Mile Long Yard Sale
The Fall Mile Long Yard Sale is Watertown’s biggest event of the year. Beginning at 7 a.m. rain or shine, the biannual yard sale will be centered around the town’s historic square. Catch a ride in on the train and come see everything Watertown has to offer.
