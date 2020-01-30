POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as-space-is-available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.
Friday, Jan. 31 — Sunday, Feb. 2
Mid Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo
The Mid Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held at the Wilson County Exposition Center on Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Seminars, fishing tips and more will be available at the event. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for military and senior citizens and free for children 12 and under.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Special Olympics Tennessee will be hosting a Polar Plunge to benefit the organization at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center, located on 511 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the plunge begins at 10 a.m. For more information, contact George Walker at 615-547-1213.
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) will be held at Belle’s Little Kitchen, 210 W. High St. in Lebanon. Breakfast will begin at 9 a.m., and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Black History Month Trivia Contest
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host a trivia contest themed around Black History Month from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, March 17 — Thursday, March 19
Spring CASA Training
Training for court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers, who work with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 111 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.
For more information, call 615-443-2002 or email anordgren@wilsoncountycasa.org.
Monthly
Mt. Juliet Senior Center support programs
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center, located at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road, offers the following support programs: a diabetes support group at 10:45 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month, caregivers support group at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month and grief support group at 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month.
All programs are open to the public. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615-758-9114.
