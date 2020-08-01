POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet Fill the Bus
Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet will host its semi-annual Fill the Bus event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart located on 300 Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet. High-priority items include canned meat and pasta, juice boxes, peanut butter and crackers, cereal, granola bars and individual non-perishables. For more information, contact the club at kiwanisclubofmtjuliet@gmail.com.
Kiwanis 4 Kids 5K
Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet will host its Kiwanis 4 Kids 5K fundraiser beginning at 7 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park. Registration opens at 6 a.m. and includes a $35 race fee and $3 signup fee. Signups can be completed online at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/MtJuliet/Kiwanis4Kids5K. For more information, contact the club at kiwanisclubofmtjuliet@gmail.com.
Monday, Aug. 3
Wilson County Schools blood drive
Wilson County Schools and the American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. The event is intended to honor the Conrad family, local residents who were recently involved in an accident. Scheduling is available by phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org. Online registrants will need to enter “WilsonCoSchoolsSystem” as a sponsor code.
Saturday, Aug. 8
The Amazing Race Mt. Juliet
Grace and Glory will host the seventh annual Amazing Race Mt. Juliet to benefit the Benevolence School in Haiti from 2-5 p.m. The event is a family-friendly scavenger hunt designed with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, and will take place across Mt. Juliet. Teams can include anywhere from two to six people, with a $100 registration fee for each team. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-7th-annual-mt-juliet-amazing-race-tickets-108804166190.
Monday, Aug. 10
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital blood drive
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital and Blood Assurance will hold a community blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. at 1411 W. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Donors can schedule appointments at bloodassurance.org/VWCH or by emailing bobmurray@bloodassurance.org. Donors are asked to eat a good meal with additional water beforehand and avoid energy drinks.
Friday, Aug. 14
Centerstage Theatre Company’s “Soul of Broadway”
Centerstage Theatre Company will livestream a production of “Soul of Broadway,” a revue celebrating African American musicals, via YouTube at 7 p.m. Viewers will have the option to make digital donations to benefit Centerstage during the performance. For more information, call Centerstage Theatre Company at 615-547-3697.
Encore Theatre Company’s “Hanzel & Gretle”
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will begin its run of “Hanzel & Gretle” at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings will be held on Aug. 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Fabulous Fifties Festival
The Tennessee Artist’s Guild will host the Fabulous Fifties Festival in Watertown from 3-7 p.m. The event includes live music, themed contests and a car show with cash prizes available for winners. For more information, contact Vickie Frazier at vickief@artizaninsurance.com.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Early registration is now open and can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun, with price discounts until July 31. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants will be available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.