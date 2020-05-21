POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Sunday, May 24
Brush Creek Cemetery decoration and meeting
Brush Creek Cemetery, located at 109 Brush Creek Circle in Brush Creek, Tennessee, will hold decoration services and a business meeting at 2 p.m. Social distancing recommendations will be followed, and attendees are asked to wear masks for protection. Those unable to attend can mail donations to Sue Collins at 18 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547. For more information, contact Collins at grannyc12@dtccom.net.
Wednesday, May 27
The Journey Church blood drive
The Journey Church will host a second blood drive from 2-7 p.m. at 1240 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Participants are asked to register ahead of time at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123656 For more information, contact Janette Doris at 615-547-7070.
Monday, July 13
Leadership Wilson Reverse Raffle
Leadership Wilson will hold its annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser at 7 p.m. at Five Oaks Country Club, following a dinner and meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 and admit two people, and the last ticket drawn from the 300 available will win $10,000. In the event of any continued COVID-19 concerns or emergency guidelines, the event will be moved online. For more information, contact Cathy Sweeney at 615-443-2002.
