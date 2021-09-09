POLICY: Submit items for the Calendar to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact.
Friday, Sept. 10
Light Sensitive
The latest theatrical production by Playhouse615, “Light Sensitive,” debuts at 7:30 p.m. and will run for three weeks, with Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2:30 p.m.
Music City Fall Festival of Horses
The three-day rated Arabian, Gypsy Vanner and Paso Fino shows will take place at the Wilson County Fairgrounds at the James Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, starting at 8 a.m. each day. Check out the Music City Fall Festival of Horses Facebook page for more details.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk
The 18th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. beginning at the Wilson Bank and Trust located at 623 W. Main St., Lebanon. For more info, visit https://www.sherrysrun.org.
Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church BBQ Sale
The Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host a BBQ sale at its campus, 522 Castle Heights Ave., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pounds are $10 and whole smoked butts are $50. For pre-ordering call the church Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 615-444-7453 or call Robert Powers at 615-804-1907 and leave a message if no answer.
First Responder Alpha Games
To recognize the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, three divisions of competitors from five Tennessee counties will compete in the First Responder Alpha Games. The event welcomes all ability levels and will be held at Hartsville City Park from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.. Teams from the departments of Macon, Sumner, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson are eligible to compete.
9/11 wreath-laying ceremony
City of Mt. Juliet invites the public to wreath-laying ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the Town Center Clock Tower by North Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
City of Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees will hold their next meeting at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., Lebanon beginning at 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Touch the Truck
The Lebanon History Museum has a public awareness event featuring “essential workers.”
The event will include gas, water, sewer, fire, swat, MTEMC and public works equipment and takes place at City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., from 9 a.m.-noon.
