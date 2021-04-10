POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, April 10
Community Shred Day
Wilson Bank & Trust in partnership with MaxShred is hosting a community shred day from 9-11 a.m. at two branches, 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon and 1476 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Each household can bring up to 50 pounds of unwanted documents to be shredded.
Tuesday, April 13
Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will hold its next meeting at 9 a.m. in Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S Cumberland St., Lebanon. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September to May.
Wednesday, April 14
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive
The Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive begins at noon and lasts until 5 p.m. in the main parking lot at 1411 W Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Thursday, April 15
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority’s regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held in the Upton Heights Administrative Office at 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale
The Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale begins in downtown Watertown at 7 a.m. rain or shine. If you interested in signing up as a vendor, contact the event coordinator, Jim Amero at (615) 237-1777 or visit WatertownTN.com to download an application.
Monster Truck Racing League
Two huge shows featuring wheelies, donuts and full throttle racing at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The first show starts at 1 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. To purchase, visit Happsnow.com.
Monday, April 19
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive
The Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Blood Drive begins at noon and lasts until 5 p.m. in the main parking lot at 1411 W Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Friday, April 23
Trey Lewis Live
Trey Lewis will perform in-person at Cahoots Dance Hall and Honkytonk, {span}427 S College St., Lebanon. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets visit www.eventbrike.com.{/span}
Saturday, April 24
Slammed Enuff Car Show
This two-day car show will take place Saturday and Sunday, with doors opening at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.
Saturday, May 1
Magic Mayhem
Two Magic the Gathering tournaments will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, beginning at 11 a.m. To register, visit www.gamingunplugged.com/events.
Monday, May 3
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association will gather at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St., for dinner and a subsequent meeting. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models.
For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at (615) 784-9772.
