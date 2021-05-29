Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact in case of questions.

Thursday, June 3

Music on Main Spring Music Series

Centerstage Theatre Company will perform Soul of Broadway on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Decoration Day — Goshen Cemetery

The Goshen Cemetery Decoration Day service will be held at 2 p.m. If unable to attend; donations for cemetery upkeep can be mailed to: Goshen Cemetery Fund c/o Margaret Mitchell Tomlinson 333 Center Hill Rd. Lebanon, TN 37087

Decoration Day — Conatser’s Cemetery

The Conatser’s Cemetery Decoration Day service will be held at 2 p.m. If unable to attend; mail donations to: Larry Conatser, 1711 Belmont Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Thursday, June 10

Music on Main Spring Music Series

Ava Paige will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Music on Main Spring Music Series

Farmer Jason Ringenberg will perform on First Baptist Lebanon’s lawn. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Flex for a Cause

The Flex for a Cause car show will be held at Fiddler’s Grove, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. Registration fees are $20 per car.

Wednesday, June 30

4-H Camp Traveling Road Show

This three day event will take place at the James E. Ward Ag Center and Fiddlers Grove in Lebanon. Daily drop-off times are 8 a.m. and and Wilson County students from fourth to eighth grade ware welcome.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.