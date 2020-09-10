POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Capitol Theatre Movie Night: The Outsiders
The Capitol Theatre, located at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a screening of the 1983 coming-of-age film “The Outsiders,” with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the move beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and concessions will be available. For more information, call the Capitol Theatre at 615-784-4014.
Friday, Sept. 11
Encore Theatre Company’s ‘Bell, Book and Candle’
Encore Theatre Company, located at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, will begin its run of “Bell, Book and Candle” at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings are scheduled for Sept. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. For more information, call Encore Theatre Company at 615-598-8950.
Saturday, Sept. 12
The Village Camp Color Fun Run
The Village Camp, located at 1735 W. Main St. in Lebanon, will host a Color Fun Run from 10 a.m. to noon. The event also features refreshments and pre-run activities including a hair station, music and crafts. For more information, call The Village Camp at 615-482-4353.
Sherry’s Run Virtual 5K Run/Walk
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit cancer patients will be a virtual event, so participants can run, walk or jog in the location of their choice. Registration can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Lebanon/SherrysRun. All registrants will receive an event T-shirt, and in-person pickups are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Green bows for participants are available at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon starting July 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Friday, Sept. 18 — Saturday, Sept. 19
15th Annual Redneck Rumble
The 15th Annual Redneck Rumble Car Show and Swap Meet will take place at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. Setup opens at 7 a.m. on both days, with the show beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, call Tommy “Scooter” Williams at 615-364-1828.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Lebanon National Guard Armory pancake breakfast fundraiser
The Lebanon National Guard Armory, located at 1010 Leeville Pike, will host a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004, and all proceeds will benefit veterans in Wilson County. Donations are $3 for children under 12, $5 for attendees 12 and older and free for children 5 and younger. For more information or to place a takeout order, call 615-289-5572.
7th Annual Jere’s Ride
The Empower Me Center will host the 7th Annual Jere’s Ride as a virtual event, with the proceeds going toward its Miracle League Field. Registration is available online for $25 at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeQTpjqigOuI3ke3cKGtdz-NmHAKzz3EVkGTn0fo0c9ygZlKA/viewform and includes an event T-shirt. Participants can choose any location to bike in. For more information, call the Empower Me Center at 615-453-4005.
Saturday, Oct. 3
47th Annual Gospel Music Fest
Fred VanHook will host the 47th annual Gospel Music Fest at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center’s Entertainment Pavilion, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, starting at 5 p.m. The event will include performances from several gospel artists, and Mimi’s Country Cookin’ will provide a food truck from 3:30-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and can contact VanHook at 615-477-2984 for more information.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
12th Annual Golf Challenge for Wilson County Habitat for Humanity
Hermitage Golf Course, located at 3939 Old Hickory Blvd. in Old Hickory, will host the 12th Annual Golf Challenge benefitting Wilson County Habitat for Humanity. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the event will start at 1 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided, along with contests, awards and prizes. For more information, contact Wilson County Habitat for Humanity Director Tory Tredway at 615-964-6594 or Hermitage Golf Course at 615-847-4001.
