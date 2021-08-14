Calendar
Ongoing
Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair
The Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair continues its run through Aug. 21 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. For more information, go to www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Sweet Summer Heat Music and Arts Festival
The Sweet Summer Heat Music and Arts Festival will feature performances by Megalodon, Eliminate, Dirty Audio and Luca Lush along with many others. The festival is located at 1946 Flatwoods Road, Lebanon, and the gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Music Showcase and Open Mic
This event is hosted by Artists for a Better World International and will be held at the Charlie Daniels Park Amphitheater, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Performing artists include, Steve Schlussel, RavaySnow, Soulchess, Emma ohm, Jon Statham, Clinchfield, Zachary Lee, Barbara Cordova and Rob Oliver and Highland Kites. It will also feature an open mic for the last hour of the event.
Friday, Aug. 20
“Steel Magnolias”
The acclaimed production “Steel Magnolias” will be presented over several nights by Playhouse 615, 11920 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet. The play will run with Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows through Sept. 5. The production company requests audience members wear a mask.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Wilson County Black History Committee
The Wilson County Black History Committee will honor the legacy of Pickett Chapel, 209 E. Market St., Lebanon with a special program, presentation and open house, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk
The 18th Annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. beginning at the Wilson Bank and Trust located at 623 W. Main St., Lebanon. For more info, visit https://www.sherrysrun.org.
