POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Joseph’s Storehouse food giveaway
Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry will host a giveaway of food, beverages and paper goods for those who are elderly or disabled from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon. First time applicants must provide proof of Wilson County residency, a photo ID and proof of government assistance or total household income to qualify.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Joseph’s Storehouse food giveaway
Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry will host a giveaway of food, beverages and paper goods for the general public from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road in Lebanon. First time applicants must provide proof of Wilson County residency, a photo ID and proof of government assistance or total household income to qualify.
Lebanon health fair
Immanuel Baptist Church and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital are hosting a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Wildwood Ave. in Lebanon. Free health screenings are available and the organizations are looking for more health care professionals and facilities to attend. For more information, call 615-444-5563.
Monday, March 2
Republican Women of Wilson County
The Republican Women of Wilson County will meet at 6 p.m. at Sammy B’s Restaurant, located at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. The featured speaker will be District 17 State Executive Committeewoman Terri Nicholson.
Thursday, March 12
Mt. Juliet health fair
The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center is sponsoring a health fair from 8-11 a.m. Over 20 healthcare facilities and providers are participating, and the event is open to the public. Call 615-758-9114 with any questions.
Tuesday, March 17 — Thursday, March 19
Spring CASA Training
Training for court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteers, who work with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 111 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-443-2002 or email anordgren@wilsoncountycasa.org.
Tuesday, March 24
30th Annual Library Roast Fundraiser
The Wilson County Library Board will hold a roast for Leadership Wilson Executive Director Dorie Mitchell at 7 p.m. at Castle Heights Elementary School for its annual fundraising benefit. Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table sponsorship. They can be purchased from Mitchell, a library board member or at any of Wilson County’s public libraries. Jordan’s will cater the event, and all proceeds will go toward public libraries in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.
Saturday, March 28
March Madness Cornhole Tourney
SW & Friends will host an inaugural March Madness Cornhole Tourney from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Tuckers Gap, on 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. All proceeds will benefit the Empower Me Center, which works to improve the lives of people with disabilities. Admission fees are $100 per team, which includes an event T-shirt, food and drinks. General admission tickets are available for $20 and include event entry, food and drinks. For more information or to register, visit www.swandfriends.org.
Thursday, April 2
Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner
Wilson Books From Birth will host its Imagination Dinner, an annual fundraiser for the Imagination Library program, at 6:30 p.m. in the Wilson County Exposition Center. A table of eight costs $250, and the event includes dinner, door prizes and auctions. This year’s theme is “Wacky Waiter,” and by reserving a table one can select a waiter for the evening. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586.
Monthly
Vietnam Veterans of America chapter meetings
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004, of Wilson County, meets on the first Monday of each month except August at the Ward Agriculture Center Veterans Building in Lebanon. Members begin arriving at 4 p.m., the meeting begins at 5 p.m. and a meal is served at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Doc Kraft at 615-477-8088.
Mt. Juliet Senior Center support programs
The Mt. Juliet Senior Center, located at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road, offers the following support programs: a diabetes support group at 10:45 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month, caregivers support group at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month and grief support group at 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. All programs are open to the public. For more information, call Mona Tissue at 615- 758-9114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.