POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news @lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.
Ongoing
Free online karate lessons
Premier Martial Arts is offering a free online karate program for Wilson County children throughout the month of April using Zoom. Families interested in getting involved can call or text 615-443-4783.
