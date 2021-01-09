POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Saturday, Jan. 9
10th Annual Tennessee Motorama
Both Barrels Promotions will host the 10th annual Tennessee Motorama from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The show will be held fully indoors and is open to all year models. There will also be a custom bicycle show, swap meet and new parts and vendors available. The entry fee for show vehicles is $25, and the grand prize is $500 for Best of Show. General admission is $12, and children under 12 can attend for free. For more information, call Tommy “Scooter” Williams at 615-364-1828.
Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary Adoption Day
Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary will host an adoption day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, located at 621 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The animals that will be up for adoption are elderly dogs who are currently in foster care at the sanctuary. For more information, call Old Friends at 615-754-5617.
Saturday, Jan. 16
MLK Unity March and Motorcade
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host its 9th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration with a Unity March and Motorcade. The procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. from Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church on 211 Beard Ave. Participants are encouraged to display red, black and green in honor of King’s legacy and African culture, as well as red, white and blue to honor frontline workers and American culture. The brunch traditionally held during the event has been canceled due to COVID-19.
