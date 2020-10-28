POLICY: Items for the Calendar should be submitted via email to news@lebanondemocrat.com. Include a name and contact information in case of questions.
Friday, Oct. 30
Free flu shots
Charis Health Center will provide free flu shots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Mt. Juliet Clinic, located at 2620 N. Mt. Juliet Road. For more information, call the center at 615-773-5785.
Lebanon Senior Citizen Center Halloween Costume Contest
The Lebanon Senior Citizen Center, located at 670 Coles Ferry Pike, will host a Halloween Costume Contest from 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees can vote on their favorite costume for $1, with the proceeds going toward the senior center. Participants include the Lebanon Senior Citizen Center staff, Elmcroft Senior Living and The Pavilion Senior Living.
Friday, Oct. 30 — Saturday, Oct. 31
Antique Bottle, Advertising and Collectibles Show
Tennessee Bottle Collectors will host an Antique Bottle, Advertising and Collectibles Show at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Friday admission is $10, and Saturday admission is free. For more information, contact Greg Eaton at 865-548-3176 or Stanley Word at 615-708-6634.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Halloween Off the Square
First Baptist Church, located at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon, will host Halloween Off the Square, a drive-through trick-or-treating event, from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 615-444-5503.
Monday, Nov. 2
Spirit of Christmas Golf Scramble for Toys
The Lebanon Fire Department’s Spirit of Christmas Golf Scramble for Toys will take place at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club, located at 1300 Coles Ferry Pike, starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $100 per player and $400 per team, and the proceeds will go toward the purchase of toys for local children in need. Sponsorship opportunities for businesses are also available. For more information, call Brian Fountain at 615-443-2903.
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The Goldwing Road Riders Association’s Lebanon chapter will meet at Shoney’s Restaurant on 814 S. Cumberland St. at 6 p.m. for a meal, followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models, and anyone who enjoys riding them is encouraged to attend. For more information, call Andrew and Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
Friday, Nov. 6 — Saturday, Nov. 7
The Mill at Christmas
The Mill at Christmas holiday shopping event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon, with a VIP “Sip & Shop” event from 5-9 p.m. on Friday. The all-day shopping event is free to attend, and the VIP event has a $10 admission charge. A portion of those proceeds will be shared among local charities. For more information, call 615-443-6901.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Baird’s Grove Baptist Church Food Giveaway
Baird’s Grove Baptist Church will host a Food Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. For more information, contact Pastor Raymond Burns at 615-509-2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.