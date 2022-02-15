Wilson County Schools announced the addition of two new principals to the district last Friday.
The principals of West Wilson Middle School and Elzie Patton Elementary School tendered resignation over the last month. To fill those vacancies, WCS hired Dr. Deante Alexander to lead WWMS and Dr. Mary Holland to take over at EPES.
Alexander has been an educator since 2009. Prior to coming to Wilson County Schools, he worked in the Metro Nashville Public School system, where he served as freshman academy principal and as academy principal for Antioch High School’s Academy of Engineering and Automotive Technology.
The new principal just completed a doctorate of education from Union University in December of 2021.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to build community and create a culture in which all students can engage in relevant learning and thrive at West Wilson,” Alexander said in a release from the school district. “I am proud to be a wildcat and (look forward to) continuing to make West Wilson strong.”
When Alexander is away from administrative duties, he enjoys staying active, reading and traveling. He is married and has two children.
Holland’s educational background stretches across multiple continents and curriculum. She has worked in private schools, public schools, Title 1 schools and English-learner (EL) schools.
She has taught grade levels up to fifth grade.
After graduating from Missouri Southern State University with a degree in teaching, Holland moved to Brazil, where she lived for a decade. Her family resettled in the Nashville area, and Holland completed her doctorate studies in learning organizations and strategic change at Lipscomb University.
Holland mentioned that she is eager to start working with the faculty at her new school.
“Elzie D. Patton has a reputation of community, strong partnerships, and family centeredness in and outside of the school,” Holland said in the press release. “While growth impacts our schools, our demographics, and even our needs, it does not have to impact our excellence.”
The new principal described herself as a dog-lover, an exercise enthusiast and an avid reader.
“I (also) enjoy family time with my three grown children and my husband and son,” Holland said. “I have five little grandbabies whom I adore, and spend lots of time with. And, I’m a little obsessed with HGTV and remodeling projects.”
Wilson County Schools Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell expressed confidence in the two new hires’ ability to lead at their respective schools.
“Dr. Alexander’s experience in being in leadership positions that he’s been in, along with his wonderful and energetic personality will be a huge asset,” Luttrell said. “He has a contagious energy about him, and we look forward to him applying that and helping to lead everyone in the West Wilson Middle community.
“Dr. Holland is a career educator that’s been in various settings and a lot of different types of schools (across) different communities. All of that made her a very strong candidate to lead Elzie D. Patton Elementary, and we’re excited to have her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.