Cumberland University’s annual Giving Week, a universitywide celebration of philanthropy, will take place April 5-9.
With Cumberland’s continued increase in student enrollment over the past six years, it is necessary to expand and transform the campus to meet the needs of students.
“Giving Week is an opportunity for Cumberland faculty, staff, students, alumni, parents and friends to help advance the university’s mission to provide a high-quality, personalized college education,” said Vice President for Advancement Staci Galentine. “Gifts of all sizes make an impact on our students and we’re excited to see how our community comes together to give back to our Cumberland family.”
Gifts of any size can be attributed to any area of the university to provide scholarships, support and opportunities to prepare students to reach their future potential as the next generation of leaders. All donors are able to give towards the area they’re most passionate about and select what area of the university their gift will support.
Cumberland University will be entering its 179th academic year in fall 2021, and in honor of 179 years of Cumberland University, the goal for this year’s Giving Week is 179 total donors.
“We hope everyone who loves Cumberland will take part in this exciting fundraising event to support the growth of our great university,” said Senior Director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations Courtney Vick. “This year we’re excited that our Giving Week coincides with CU’s Homecoming game, and I look forward to seeing our CU alumni and community come together for an exciting week of Phoenix pride.”
To learn more about Giving Week, or to make a gift, please visit the website at https://www.cumberland.edu/ giving/ or contact the Office of Advancement at advancement@cumberland.edu or 615-547-1269.
— Submitted to the Democrat
