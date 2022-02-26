The Lebanon Outlet Mall is one step closer to getting a major facelift after the city announced tentative plans for a mixed-use development to be built on 40-acre site by the interstate.
Nashville-based Land Solutions Company has entered into a contract to close on the property in May. A representative from the company, Kevin Estes, outlined what the plan could entail.
“We are planning a mixed-used community of residential, some commercial, and some offices that will be more in line with what is going to be needed today,” Estes said. “We feel like a tremendous amount of growth is about to happen to Lebanon. It is a great city to work with and has a lot of opportunities.”
As for how the new site could look, Estes said that although nothing was 100% certain at this time, that the developers “feel strongly about keeping 30% of the mall.”
The rezone request included high-end commercial and mixed-use development with sections for shopping, dining, office, and residential use.
The move would require amending the South Hartmann overlay and approving a rezone of the property. Lebanon officially enacted the South Hartmann Drive Gateway Plan in October of 2020, so any land use plans and design standards must be consistent with what it established.
The Lebanon Planning Commission approved positive recommendations for both measures on Tuesday night at Lebanon City Hall. It now heads to the city council for a scheduled first reading at the April 5 meeting. The city will have to hold a public hearing, in addition to passing the rezoning request twice.
Although still not a foregone conclusion, city officials have indicated excitement about the project.
“The proposed plan will bring retail and livability to an area that has been underutilized,” Lebanon City councilor Camille Burdine said. “I appreciate the time and quality investment Land Solutions have put into this project and look forward to working with them to see it through to reality.”
The Lebanon Outlet Mall has been bought and sold twice in the last three years. During the meeting Tuesday, one planning commissioner, Chad White, said that it seemed like the mall had “run its course.”
Currently, there are approximately 10 remaining retailers with active leases, but the current developer has not renewed any of them.
The developer indicated that the city made it clear that it was not interested in industrial development at the site, but it was not for lack of developers trying.
“We get calls from developers all the time requesting rezoning to industrial, and we always say, ‘no,’ ” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said.
The mayor attributes the interest to the property’s proximity to Interstate-40.
Bell said that he believes the project “has the potential to bring even more restaurants and shopping to the property than is currently available.”
Another official said that the development would fit right in with the growth they are working to bring to the city.
“We continue to work to recruit new restaurants and new retailers into Lebanon,” Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said. “We are exploring retail incentive options that have not been part of our plans in the past. With the new Publix at (Highway)109 being constructed, the two Whataburgers, and McAlister’s Deli announced, the city of Lebanon will continue to attract new restaurants and retailers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.