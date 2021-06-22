Heroes can be honored and thanked in many different ways. Join the 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair in honoring hometown heroes by decorating mailboxes and doors.
Mailboxes and doors can be adorned to thank, honor, and celebrate our heroes. Pictures of your mailboxes can be entered in the 2021 Mailbox and Door Decorating Competitions at the Fair.
“We encourage everyone across the great state of Tennessee to decorate their mailboxes and/or doors by July 3rd,”said Randall Clemons, president of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair. “We hope to see our state really go all out to honor heroes who have done so much for all of us especially in the past year.”
To enter the competitions, submit photos by July 16, as judging will begin the week of July 19.
The judging categories for these contests include Most Attractive, Most Theme Related, and Most Creative. Premiums in each category will be $50 for 1st place, $30 for 2nd place and $20 for 3rd place. Best of Show will be awarded from the 1st place winners of all the categories with a prize of $100. In addition, there will be a People’s Choice award (with a prize of $75) that will be voted on from Aug. 1-7. Watch the fair Facebook page (@WilsonCountyFair) for a chance to pick your favorite mailbox and door.
Entering these competitions can be done by emailing your name, address, and a picture of your mailbox or door to office@wilsoncountyfair.net or drop off this information at the fair office at 945 Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN 37087.
This competition is for Tennessee residents only.
The 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will open Aug. 12 and run through Aug. 21 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The fair theme is Honoring Hometown Heroes and the agricultural commodity will be celebrating the Year of Beef.
For more information, visit www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Submitted to the Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.