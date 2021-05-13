A local agri-business is hosting a field day Saturday with the goal of helping downtown Lebanon businesses.
After the recent flooding on the square in February of this year, Circle S Farms saw where many retail outlets lost their storefronts with flood waters reaching as much as 4 feet in depth.
“We wanted to supply the square merchants with a venue that would accommodate their merchandise as well as enjoy a day of community support and involvement,” said Lily Rose Steed of Circle S Farms. “We wanted to piggyback this event off of one of our prime pick-your-own strawberry days. This idea soon blossomed into an entire day centered around stimulating Lebanon's entire community.”
On Saturday, May 15, from 9 to 5, Circle S Farms will be hosting their first ever “Field Day” on the farm.
The event is being marketed as a "community development" day, as the local agri-business will be hosting local vendors, several Lebanon Square Merchants, some local food trucks, a petting zoo hosted by Greenhill FFA Chapter, Ag Simulator Equipment sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance, pick your own berries, agriculture crafts and lessons lead by Middle Tennessee State University students for children ages 5-13, live music, and fresh produce. Circle S Farms is located at 1445 Old Laguardo Road East, in Lebanon.
The event is open to the public a nd all ages.
Local sponsors include headline sponsor CedarStone Bank, corporate friends of the event include Farm Bureau Insurance, Edwards Feed and THW Insurance Services, LLC.
