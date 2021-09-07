Whether you are a walker, runner or just want to be a cheerleader on the sidelines, the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is where you want to be on Saturday at 8 a.m.
This is the 18th year for the event, which raises money to assist people in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Registration for the event is available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon. Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 West Main St. on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 6:30 a.m until 8 a.m.
Event T-shirts and timing chips for chip-timed runners will be available for pickup at the event site from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 6:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday.
There are a variety of activities on the day of the event. Before the race start at 8 a.m., team pictures will be taken. And sponsors will have tents set up. Following the run, awards will be presented to top finishing runners and team awards will be given out. Always a very special part of the day, the in memory of and in honor of recipients will be recognized. This year the Sherry’s Run 5K is in memory of Al Ashworth, Cathy Carey and Wendi Welch Warren. The Sherry’s Run 5K is in honor of Gabby Aulds.
The silent auction tent is a highlight of the day. This year there are donations from numerous local businesses. With everything from gift cards, boutique items, home décor, jewelry and so much more, there is something for everyone. Again this year, the silent auction tent will open early to allow more time for bidders to check out all the items available. The silent auction tent will be open on Friday from 1-7 p.m. and from 6:15 a.m. until the close of bidding at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Sherry’s Hope is a non-profit organization that works throughout the year to provide hope to families battling cancer in Wilson County and surrounding communities by offering emotional encouragement and financial assistance. In addition, Sherry’s Hope works to spread colon health awareness by distributing free colon cancer screening tests and providing colonoscopy assistance.
To learn more about Sherry’s Hope, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherryshope.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Hope visit www.sherryshope.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Hope, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
