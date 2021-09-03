The 9th annual Granville Scarecrow Festival in Tennessee’s Mayberry Town will occur Oct. 1-30 with the theme “Mayberry Characters on Parade.”
In the last nine years the festival has become Tennessee’s largest scarecrow festival, with some 200 real looking people scarecrows and some 500 traditional scarecrows.
The festival will go to another level this year as Fallons Art has created street scenes of Mayberry with all the Mayberry characters. The main street of Granville will be turned into Mayberry with each buildings taking on a new meaning. The festival will also feature scenes for children such as the Yellow Brick Road, Pumpkin Patch, and many cartoon characters.
The festival cost is $5, which includes the entire town tour as well as the Scarecrow Festival and Craftsmen Festival. The festivals will be open Wednesday thru Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 11 to 5 p.m.
The Craftsmen Festival will feature daily demonstrations. A great Southern lunch will be served each day at Sutton General Store.
The festival grand openings Will occur on Oct. 2 with the Granville Fall Celebration consisting of a quilt festival, jazz on the Cumberland, crafts, children events, great food and much more. For more information, go to granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
—Submitted to the Democrat
