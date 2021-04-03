Historic Granville-Tennessee’s Mayberry Town will have a grand festival of celebration of the “I Love Lucy” show and “The Andy Griffith Show” on April 10.
Jeff and Carrie Ketterman are nationally known impersonators of Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball as they travel America with their trailer like the one that was on “I Love Lucy.”
They do tribute acts of the show which are 30 minutes in length and feature the songs of the show, including “Babalu,” “Straw Hat Song” and “Waters of the Minnetonka.” There are skits to go with each song. Carrie is known for her Vitameatavegamin act as well.
Granville opened in 2020 the Mayberry I Love Lucy Museum and Gift Shop. Volunteers have just completed hand painted characters of the “I Love Lucy” show that will decorate the area of the museum and performance.
The Kettermans will be performing at 11 a..m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and visiting with guest in between with opportunity for pictures.
“The Andy Griffith Show” performers on April 10 include the last living Darling, Rodney Dillard, who will be performing concerts during the day as well as performing at Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, Bo Pierce as Brisco Darling, Allan Newsome as Floyd, and Rik Roberts at Barney.
The day will also feature a Mayberry cruise-in with no entry fee that will be located in front of the event center on Granville Highway.
For more information, go to www.Granvilletn.co or call 931-653-4151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.