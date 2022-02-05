Renee Hunt squashed any prospect of running for county mayor on Wednesday as it was announced she would be joining former Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren’s ticket for the same office.
Hunt previously picked up the candidate paperwork on Jan. 4 but had not formally submitted it with the Wilson County Election Commission.
Warren’s campaign released the announcement on Wednesday.
“I am excited to bring conservative Republican values and proven leadership to the mayor’s office,” Warren said in the release. “Having the privilege of joining with Renee Hunt in this campaign ensures the bright future of Wilson County with new leadership.”
In a phone call on Thursday, Hunt indicated that the decision was made because she felt like combined efforts with a “like-minded” Warren would result in the most successful outcome in the election.
“I want to affect positive change for the county,” Hunt said. “I think we are stuck in mediocrity. Phillip (Warren) and I are aligned, and we feel like if we work together, we will have a better chance of defeating the incumbent (Randall Hutto).”
The newly-named treasurer said that she wants to see Wilson County take advantage of the opportunities currently knocking on its door.
“With the rapid growth in our county, we need a visionary business approach to strengthening our infrastructure and planning,” Hunt said. “I believe Phillip (Warren) has the skills, and with his conservative values and business experience, he is exactly what we need as the next Wilson County mayor.”
Hunt left her job in 2019, following a 27-year career spanning healthcare revenue cycle and finance, to stay home with an ailing mother. Following her mother’s passing, the COVID pandemic arrived. Hunt has been freelance writing ever since.
She plans on using that experience on the campaign.
“You have to appoint a treasurer to file the paperwork,” Hunt said. “So, I will be the treasurer, among other responsibilities. I’m writing his press releases and assisting with speeches and anything I can do to help. I’m basically a campaign manager.”
This year is the first time in several local election cycles that a primary will be held, so candidates have to declare a partisan affiliation when they announce their candidacy.
The primary election will be held on May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.