The Lebanon Special School District is currently considering three candidates to replace outgoing director of schools Scott Benson.
Today’s edition of the Democrat features the third and final candidate, Walter J. Baird Middle School Principal Traci Sparkman.
Becoming a principal was just the latest stop for Sparkman on a journey that began at a very young age.
“I always knew I wanted to get into the education field, from kindergarten on,” Sparkman said.
Sparkman came up through the school she now heads, having attended WJBMS for seventh and eighth grade. She later graduated from Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University before getting an offer from the LSSD as a teacher.
“You learn something in each one of the roles that you are in, from being a student to a teacher,” Sparkman said. “Then, becoming an instructional coach was my first leap from the classroom over to the administrative side, even though (instructional coaches) primarily work with modeling things for teachers and resources.”
The principal described that career transition as a “welcomed challenge.”
“I worked really hard at that position, because I felt like I was responsible for four subjects in our schools, from offering resources to helping teachers across all those as opposed to one specific subject,” Sparkman said.
During her four years as principal at WJBMS, Sparkman said that she’s found a few methods that work well for her.
“I like things to be very structured and organized,” Sparkman said. “I like really thorough communication with everybody about what their job entails so they know exactly what is expected, and I always try to be very transparent.”
To accomplish her goal of transparency, she refrains from communicating in what she calls “fluff.”
“There are a lot of words and verbiage in education that people can get lost in and really not even know what you’re talking about,” Sparkman said. “With email, with communication and faculty meetings, even just going around the hall, I just try to be very to the point.”
At WJBMS, faculty members are given messages indicating areas to grow or to refine. Sparkman’s message — “Continue to seek feedback and make necessary changes for improvement” — has become a mantra for her.
When pressed to make difficult decisions, Sparkman said that she casts a broad net, taking input from superiors as well as community members in her effort to gauge potential impact.
“It’s all about data feedback,” Sparkman said. “You have survey data from parents. I like to also get it from the students. They’re stakeholders too. Then, I look at that pie graph and see all the different pieces so I can connect them. Ask the same questions of all the different people, and then, pull it all together to make one general consensus.”
Given the school board’s indication of intent to hire from within, Sparkman sees much value the time she has spent learning from current central office figures.
“I was hired first as a teacher by Mr. Benson,” Sparkman said. “Then, I was taken by Miss (Becky) Kegley (assistant director of schools) over to Winfree Bryant Middle School, and then, I was hired by Ms. (Pam) Sampson (director of teaching and learning). Those are the three leaders in our district right now, and I have worked beneath all of them.
“It would be exciting to go to central office and work with (Kegley and Sampson) again. I’ve relied on all three of them for advice when seeking feedback.”
If she does become director, she wants to “close the gap,” that the COVID pandemic has created for student-learning benchmarks.
“I feel like that can be one of my specialties,” Sparkman said. “I taught math and reading as a classroom teacher, (which are key testing areas). I feel like you cannot be successful as a district unless you are academically successful, and if you don’t have a focus on that, it’s not going to work.”
