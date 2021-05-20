This year’s Granville Heritage Day Antique Car & Tractor Show will honor Lebanon car collector David Tinsley.
Tinsley owns Ragtop Picture Cars, based in Lebanon, which provides vehicles for movies, TV shows, music videos and commercials. David owns 181 automobiles, which range from a 1924 T Model to modern vehicles, from fully restored to more rustic in nature.
He owns several unique vehicles, including a Delorean, an AMC Pacer and Gremlin, a Metropolitan Nash, and a VW Thing, with the rarest being a 1958 Pontiac Superior Hearse used in the “The Right Stuff.” There were only 344 of the cars built. His most prized possession is a special-ordered 1960 Buick LeSabre convertible which he bought from the original owner in 1996.
He has now provided vehicles for more 2,000 music videos, 50 movies and several television series. He will have five automobiles from his collection on display at the 23rd annual Granville Heritage Day Antique Car & Tractor Show, which is May 29. He will be honored at the awards ceremony and will be grand marshal of the parade.
The antique car show is one of the largest in Tennessee, offering 59 classes of competition with three place trophies in each class. Registration will occur from 9 a.m. to noon at 6800 Granville Highway on the banks of the beautiful Cordell Hull Lake. Registration for the show is $15 for each car and you will receive free admission the Heritage Day Festival.
The show will also honor the late antique car collector Charles Barry of Smithville.
Antique car lovers will want to visit the new Granville Whiskey Decanter Museum which features some 200 Whiskey automobile decanters as part of the 2,000 decanter collection. Granville also has two antique car museums that will be open as well.
Heritage Day will also feature a Antique Tractor & Engine Show sponsored by Hix Brother’s Tractor Service of Cookeville. Special awards will be given to tractors and engines along with participation in a parade at 2 p.m. The show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will honor Bill Gray of Dunlap.
Heritage Day will also feature Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival, memorial service, craftsmen of yesteryear, craft booths, children’s rides, petting zoo, ventriloquist, magician, organ grinder, great food, Mayberry I Love Lucy Museum, historic museum and home featuring Contribution of Women, Farm to Table Museum with special feature on dairy with live animals, and Sutton Ole Time Music Hour.
Admission to the festival is $5 with $5 charge for parking. Children six and under are free. For more information call 931-653-4151 or go to granvilletn.com.
