Following the demolition of a historic Lebanon home in September, community leaders called on the city to enact a means of preservation. On Tuesday, the city council voted to do just that.
The ordinance to make the 600 block of West Main Street a historic district was approved by the city council during a regular-scheduled meeting. The council voted unanimously in its favor.
The new ordinance amends the city’s municipal code, to outline boundaries of the historic district, to list each property within it, and to require city permission prior to any material change in the appearance of a home inside the perimeter.
The district was determined as a geographically-defined area containing buildings, structures, landscape features and works of art with historic and aesthetic value. These locations are representative of periods and styles typical of one or more eras in the city’s history.
In September, the property — located at 607 West Main Street, known as the Nathan Green House — was demolished. Ensuing criticism from residents turned attention to other historic homes in Lebanon and how to prevent them from suffering a similar fate.
The following month, the Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission voted to recommend this amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance, although support was divided. The vote count was five in favor and three against.
During the meeting at Lebanon City Hall on Tuesday, councilor Fred Burton asked Lebanon’s lead planner, Paul Corder, if individual homeowners would have to specifically request their property be given the protected designation.
“We are creating a district, not an individual property,” Corder said.
The planning director mentioned that his office had received one correspondence that viewed the protection negatively.
“We will see if they speak up at the next public hearing,” Corder said.
A second reading will be required to make it official.
The council’s decision received approval from Historic Lebanon, a local non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the city’s architectural history. The non-profit’s executive director, Kim Parks, called the move by the city “very important.”
“This is a vital step for the city and for (Historic Lebanon) to continue our progress for preservation in the community,” Parks said.
Parks remarked that the turnout at Historic Lebanon’s walking tour on Dec. 4, indicated residents’ renewed interest in preservation.
“We sold 336 tickets for the event,” Parks said. “The community loved it and thanked us for not only hosting the tour but for working to save the buildings.”
Some of the buildings inside the new district are more than 100 years old. The home at 601 W. Main St. was built circa 1903. The one-and-a-half-story, Queen Anne-vernacular-style dwelling remains in good condition.
It’s not the only home that predates World War I. In addition, 620 West Main was built in 1911.
Another one of the homes, located at 616 W. Main St. reflects a Georgian style. A classic Georgian home is square or rectangular, made of brick, and features symmetrical windows, shutters and columns.
In total, 11 properties were added to the district for preservation purposes.
