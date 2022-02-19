With so much growth occurring in the area and as such a fast clip, Wilson County Schools has been exploring sites for two new school campuses.
Last month, WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell announced that the school system decided on two suitable sites to move forward with. One of the proposed sites, referred to as the Double Log Cabin property, has since come under scrutiny.
One critic wrote a letter to Wilson County commissioners, outlining their concerns. The letter was penned by Kristin Rice, the Lebanon transportation engineer. However, she distanced herself from her role with the city, writing that her statements were made strictly as a resident with “professional-engineering” experience.
“Double Log Cabin Road is in the county, outside of the city of Lebanon’s urban growth boundary,” Rice wrote. “This property is currently zoned agricultural. The county’s future land use plan designates (the) Double Log Cabin (Road) area as a projected rural preservation area including low-density residential (zoning), which is an indication of the surrounding infrastructure and land uses.”
Rice argued that this matters because the county arm that maintains roads, the road commission “does not build roads or manage traffic.”
“All of the other high schools, and most middle schools, are within city limits,” Rice continues in the letter. “The cities manage the high-school traffic and the roads and traffic signals that serve them. The road improvements needed to accommodate a campus school are far more than just adding turn lanes at the access points.
“Double Log Cabin Road and Gwynn Road (a crucial roadway for the project) are not suitable roadways for school access, but especially not a high school. Those roadways and the surrounding intersections should be studied in a traffic-impact study by a professional engineer to determine if the roadway network can safely and efficiently accommodate the additional traffic volume generated by the school(s).”
Rice conceded that the property “might be able to accommodate an elementary school,” but that even with significant infrastructure improvements, she fears that it would not be able to support the traffic that a high school would bring.
“The roadway geometry should be studied to determine if the roadways meet engineering standards in regards to sight distance, horizontal and vertical curvature, and lane and shoulder widths to account for school buses and other large vehicles,” Rice said. “The subject property is (more than) a mile from Highway 109 which is a significant distance to widen a road when considering the probable right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations required for a road-widening project.
“Additionally, vehicles regularly travel off the roadway on Gywnn Road and Smith Road due to the narrow width and significant edge drop off. The roadways are simply not wide enough for vehicles to pass each other. A safe and operationally efficient access is critical in site selection for a school.”
In her letter, Rice also mentioned that a petition opposing the site currently has 549 signatures, calling that number “quite the response from a rural area like this one.”
Wilson County Education Committee Chair Annette Stafford confirmed the concerns from residents in that area.
“A lot of the constituents have been contacting us and complaining about the site, because the roads are not sufficient,” Stafford said.
Stafford said that she appreciated Rice’s input, adding however that, “As a county commissioner, it is not our job to pick a place for the school. Our job is to finance and fund it. We can give our thoughts to the school board just like anybody else, but ultimately, the bottom line is it’s the school board’s decision. We as a county commission can decide not to fund it and then go back to the drawing board. I am thinking from what I am hearing that that may well happen.”
In response to questions about the topic, Luttrell released a statement.
“The site on Double Log Cabin (Road) does preliminarily meet the requirements for schools in a high-growth area of Wilson County,” Luttrell said. “This site not only meets short-term needs but also supports long-term growth estimates. We are currently trying to secure funding from the county commission to purchase school sites. We are also doing due diligence with architects, engineers, surveyors, soil science, etc. If our due diligence shows any problems, we will have to reconsider the site.”
Addressing concerns from the community, Luttrell remarked that growth invariably impacts everyone.
“We have a responsibility to educate all students, and additional schools are needed due to continuous (increasing) student enrollment numbers,” Luttrell said.
The education committee was set to convene on Thursday before inclement weather forced the meeting to be postponed. The committee will gather at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, to discuss the matter further, before the entire county commission holds its meeting at 7 p.m.
