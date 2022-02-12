Due to so many missed days caused by inclement weather and COVID-19 closures, the Lebanon Special School District has burned through its stockpile days to use for absences.
By Tennessee state law, students have to be in the classroom for 180 days. LSSD students spend an extra 30 minutes per day at school, which creates a bank of usable days for the school to deploy in the event of an unexpected closure. The 30 additional minutes each day equates to 13 extra school days during the course of the year.
“We used five of them in our set schedule already,” LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson said. “That leaves us with eight days to play with. (Thanks to multiple missed days), we have two days that we need to do something about.”
So far this year, the district has used its stockpile days to deal with a COVID wave in August. Then again, in just the first week of January, the school system was forced to close its doors for three more days, due to teacher absences caused by a 70% COVID positivity rate upon return from holiday break and a winter-weather system that made roadways impassable.
Later in the month, additional heavy snowfall caused more closures for the district. Those types of closures are what the stockpile days are intended to cover, but with so many happening so quickly, it has forced the district’s hand to try and get back out in front of the issue. To ensure that the district still has a build-up of stockpile days, the board is looking at having students attend a make-up date that was previously scheduled as a day off. It is also hoping for a little help from Nashville.
“I sent an email to the (Tennessee Department of Education) commissioner requesting a waiver of the 180-day requirement for instructional days,” Benson said. “I heard back from the legal department, and they told me the commissioner would approve (waiving) one day.”
It has not officially be approved, but if the waiver is, it leaves the district with one outstanding day. School board members deliberated about what upcoming holiday or break could be used to make it up.
President’s Day was suggested as a possibility but shot down quickly due to such a quick turnaround. Chairman of the board Steve Jones expressed concern that it could disrupt plans some families might have already scheduled for the long weekend.
March 14 was another day that was floated, but a closure then would create what Benson described as “a tremendous burden on the district.”
Teachers are scheduled to be out for training on that day, so Benson said that substitute teachers would have to be scheduled to cover the classrooms. Lately, finding substitutes has proven difficult for the district as teacher absences have put a short supply in high demand.
Currently, May 25 is a workshop day, and May 26 is an abbreviated day. It’s the last day of school for students who historically have just come in with parents to pick up report cards. With so much of the school system’s standard functions online now, Benson said that most parents just get their student’s grades electronically.
School officials acknowledge that there may not be a perfect solution.
“There is going to be a little heartache and a little inconvenience no matter what we do,” Benson said. “We just want to do what is in the best interest of everyone moving forward.”
