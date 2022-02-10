A global leader in the electric vehicle-charging industry, Tritium, has selected Lebanon as the site for its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility.
The new plant is slated to bring more than 500 jobs to Wilson County.
Tritium is an Australian company that designs and manufactures technology to create the direct current (DC) fast chargers used by electric vehicles. DC chargers are not as widespread as those run on AC or alternating current, according to J.D. Power and Associates. However, the charge time is reduced significantly with a DC charger.
The plant will be located on Toshiba Drive in Lebanon and is expected to house up to six production lines, which will produce 10,000 DC fast charger units per year, with the potential to increase production to approximately 30,000 per year at peak capacity. Production at Tritium’s Lebanon facility is targeted to begin in the third quarter of 2022.
Estimates for created jobs indicate a five-year timetable to fulfill. With the increased staff, Tritium will be doubling its existing workforce across operations in Australia, Europe, Asia and the U.S.
Tritium’s Tennessee site will serve as the company’s sole U.S. facility for manufacturing the chargers.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Tritium officials formally made the announcement on Tuesday.
“Tennessee is at the forefront of the electric vehicle evolution, and we are proud to have another global company join the roster of companies that support this thriving industry in our state,” Rolfe said. “We appreciate Tritium’s investment in Lebanon and know that this accomplishment would not be possible without the strong leadership at the state and local community level.”
Tritium Chief Executive Officer Jane Hunter described the move to Lebanon as part of a push toward global growth in support of the e-mobility industry.
“We are thrilled to work with the U.S. Federal government and the state of Tennessee on this initiative,” Hunter said. “With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States.”
Hunter was in Washington on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden. During the meeting, she credited Biden’s green initiatives for making the U.S. an attractive destination for the company’s newest facility.
Wilson County’s own economic and community development administrator, G.C. Hixson said that he facility would give the area “an opportunity to become one of the leading players in the electric vehicle movement.”
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 5,000 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.
Tritium is the second large-scale commercial development announcement in Wilson County in just the past few weeks. REI Co-op, a Seattle-based company, formally announced plans to build a 400,000-square-foot distribution center on 41 acres of land in Lebanon, which is expected to result in 280 jobs.
The facility is expected to be operational by the fall of 2023, and it is being built to provide for and replenish 70 stores on the East Coast, in the Midwest and in the South and to fulfill online purchases as well.
REI indicated that it selected Lebanon after looking at several other locations in the South and considering key factors that included, but were not limited to, general-population statistics, job-market potential, construction readiness, existing regional environmental commitments, and cost to build.
