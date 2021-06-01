Following a year of uncertainty about when a performance would even be possible again, a theatre troupe from Mt. Juliet is preparing to debut its first performance this weekend.
Delivered by Playhouse 615, a collaboration between Artistic Director Joel Meriwether and Managing Director Ann Street-Kavanaugh, “The Three Little Pigs,” starts this Saturday at the troupe’s event space on Lebanon Road.
Both individuals are Tennessee natives and life-long devotees to theatre and entertainment, and they both look forward to combining those loves into a masterpiece.
Their trope, Playhouse 615’s mission is to engage, inspire, entertain and challenge audiences with theatrical productions.
According to their website, “We train and support the next generation of theatre artists through class work and performance opportunities and feed the souls of the more seasoned performers while they “flex” their acting muscle.”
The troupe sees itself as a celebration of the “essential power of the theatre to illuminate common humanity.
“Above all, we aim to tell stories that stick somewhere in your heart, your brain or your guts,” closes the mission statement.
Meriwether and Street-Kavanaugh got together in the fall of 2019 and decided to start laying the groundwork for the creation of the theatre company. It wasn’t long before Mother Nature struck, as a tornado ripped through Mt. Juliet.
This provided some opportunity for the nascent theatre troupe however, as they used cabaret/concert-style shows as a fundraiser to help aid victims of the storm.
It wouldn’t be long after the storm, that a different kind of tragedy befell Playhouse 615, and the world as a whole. The COVID pandemic brought live performances to a screeching halt, limiting capacities essentially shuttering its doors.
When the summer rolled around and hints of promise emerged, they signed a lease in June at their current location on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, with aspirations to be calling curtain as soon as the Fall.
Things don’t always go according to plan. As Meriwether put it, “We have been treading water ever since.”
The time hasn’t been wasted though. Street-Kavanaugh said there was enough to do to at least keep the group busy during the pandemic, while shows were put on hold.
“We’ve been painting the walls, building set-ups, shopping for costumes, reading scripts. Doing table reads. Keep actors thinking about us. We are still here. We are still interested.”
The two are optimistic as the vaccine rollout means more people and larger gatherings are becoming safe. And both are thrilled to be sharing this comedic adaptation of a classic children’s story.
Playhouse 615 is an umbrella company and one of its features is the host of this Three Little Pigs production. The group is called Mischief Makers, and it does target a more child-friendly audience.
“We want to draw heavily children in. Get them into the theatre. Grow up with a love of the arts,” said Meriwether.
Playhouse 615 is also in the process of forming a singing group, as well as its group, The Ensemble, an alliance of actors dedicated to presenting standard theatre fare (classics, comedies, and musicals), and an educational wing in which acting classes are taught.
“Focusing on all things theatre all at the same time,” said Meriwether.
The cast for “Three Little Pigs” includes Mt. Juliet resident, Rich Moses, who takes on the role of the Big Bad Wolf (Buck), as well as Elizabeth Hayes (Momma Pig and Nadine Wolf), Abby Waddoups (Peter the Pig), Artis Elrod (Paul the Pig), Jessica Heim (Larry the Pig), Em Genovese (Tina Pig) and lastly Meriwether taking on the role of Bert, the Junk Man, the purveyor of the pig’s straw, lumber, and brick materials.
The play will run from Saturday, throughout the month, closing on June 27. Matinees are offered on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Ticket can be purchased at the box office on the day of the performance, or reserved through Eventbrite. Admission is $10.
