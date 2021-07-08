Mt. Juliet-based theater company Playhouse 615 has announced its upcoming show, described as a madcap British farce.
“Run For Your Wife,” was written by Ray Cooney and first premiered March 29, 1983 in London.
Playhouse 615 is running the show from July 16-25 at its location 11920 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet. Performances will be on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A Sunday matinee will also be offered at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased via eventbrite.com or at the box office on the day of the show.
The play tells the story of London cab driver, John Smith, who, after trying to help an elderly lady from harassment by a couple of youths, gets hit on the head. Smith winds up in the hospital for a head injury.
Smith’s inopportune injury, leads Detective Troughton to discover the victim was married to two women simultaneously. One wife lives in Wimbledon and the other one in Streatham.
According to Joel Meriwether, who is directing the play, “This discovery is all it takes for all hell to break loose and lies upon lies pile up and hilarity ensues while John Smith tries to extricate himself from suspicion of bigamy and one wife finding out about the other.”
The cast includes Matt N. Smith as cabbie, John Smith; Abby Waddoups as Mary Smith; Em Genovese as Barbara Smith; Bowd Beal as the upstairs neighbor, Bobby Franklyn; Brenda Brannon as the UPI reporter who reports on the mugging; Artis Elrod as John Smith’s best friend, Stanley Gardner; Jonathan Wilburn as the detective from Streatham; and Rich Moses as the detective from Wimbledon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.