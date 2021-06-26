Registration is now open for the 18th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk to benefit Sherry’s Hope. The event is scheduled for Sept. 11.
There are multiple ways to participate. If you are a runner and want an official time, register as a chip timed runner. Chip timed runners will receive a performance style event shirt as part of their race registration fee.
Don’t want to race? Lots of people enjoy taking the course at their own pace. Simply register as a participant (no chip registration). Participants (no chip registrations) will receive an event T-shirt as part of their race registration fee.
If you can’t attend in person or don’t want to get out early on a Saturday morning, the virtual/sleep-in registration option is perfect. Sign up as a virtual/sleep-in registration and the event T-shirt will be mailed to you after the event.
To register, visit www.sherrysrun.org and click on the ‘Register’ button at the top of the page to sign up online. You may also print a registration form at sherrysrun.org, complete it and mail it to Sherry’s Hope, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088. Registration forms are also available at the office, 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon.
While you don’t have to be part of a team to participate in the event, teams are a fun way to participate in the Sherry’s Run 5K. Some local businesses, organizations and churches form a team, other teams are formed in honor or in memory of someone, and some are just a group of friends.
To form a tea, the team captain will go to www.sherrysrun.org and register themselves and their team name. Team members will be able to simply pick the team name from a drop down menu when they register for the run. Each time a team member registers, an email will be sent to the team captain.
If you have questions or need help registering your team, contact Ashlee Chance, Sherry’s Run Teams Committee Chair at teams@sherrysrun.org or at 615-476-3844.
“The Sherry’s Run 5K is an amazing event benefiting so many people in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment,” said Scott Jasper, Sherry’s Hope board member. “The Sherry’s Run 5K is the largest fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope. This is a great time to come out and support our friends and neighbors; it’s the support of the community that makes this event successful. Your participation gives hope to so many people right in our own community who are fighting cancer.”
Sherry’s Hope is a nonprofit Christian organization that offers financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are affected by cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.