A few road closures could impact motorists in Wilson County over the next week.
Interstate 40 from mile marker 225.5-226.5 will be experience intermittent lane closures as TN 171 overpass widening activities continue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes can expect disruptions between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Wednesday.
I-40 between mile markers 232-236 will be experiencing grading, drainage and construction of an I-beam bridge, retaining walls and paving from east of TN 109 to east of Interstate 840. These activities will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and last through Wednesday. There will be nightly ramp closures for tie-in reconstruction at the Interstate 840 and South Hartman Drive interchanges.
I-40 at mile marker 239, will have emergency asphalt repairs taking place beginning Monday from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Interstate 40 westbound on-ramp for US 70, exit 239, will be closed for this repair.
