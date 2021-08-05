A church in Watertown is aiming to ease the burden for single mothers, widows and active duty military wives by offering a simple but vital component to transportation — a free oil change.
Round Lick Baptist Church started this bi-monthly event for members of those demographics to come to the Watertown Square to receive the free oil change with the hope that it can help out people in need.
The church’s worship and music pastor, Bryan Howard, said the free oil change comes with “no strings attached,” and even features a few perks. Through partnerships with several square merchants, while those receiving an oil change wait for their cars to be ready, they can browse what else is offered in Watertown.
For a free cup of coffee while you wait, they can visit the Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Shop at its new location, 100 Public Square, owned and operated by Watertown Chamber of Commerce President Austin Floyd. They are also encouraged to stop into Watertown Flower Shop for a free flower, or to visit Sarah’s Skin Care. The London-trained aesthetician is offering free skin consultation and eyebrow wax, but she requests making an appointment since she will be seeing other customers that day. To schedule, text 615-478-8170.
Howard said that members of the Round Lick Baptist Women’s Prayer Group will be there to show those waiting on their oil change around the town, in case it’s their first time in Watertown, but he said if they want to venture around by themselves too, that’s more than alright. Howard hopes the program will not only help out single moms, widows and military wives, but that it will showcase the many storefronts that make Watertown unique.
The son of a single mother, and sibling to five, Howard remembers how difficult some things were growing up that others just took for granted. The reverend said that he read an article years ago about a church that was offering a similar deal for single mothers and had been trying to implement it in Watertown. He’s happy now to see the work come to fruition.
While an oil change sounds pretty good, they’re also performing overall safety checks including tire pressure checks and topping off wiper fluid.
Round Lick Baptist Church’s website says, “Treating your vehicle to regular oil changes is one of the most significant ways to help extend the life of your engine and enhance its operating performance.
“Following the recommended oil change interval for your car will help prevent excessive engine wear and tear, plus optimize your engine’s performance level. Fresh, clean oil keeps the engine lubricated as well as protects it against overheating. Extending the time interval between oil changes can lead to costly engine repair.”
The oil changes and safety checks will be performed on an appointment basis so visit https://roundlickbaptist.org/oilchange for information on how to sign up. The program isn’t operating from the church location however, it will be conducted in the former City Hall building on the square, 210 Public Square.
The drive is hardly limited to Wilson County either. Howard said that during last month’s first trial run of the program, they served mothers from DeKalb County and Smith County as well.
Appointments run from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and anyone getting their oil changed should allot at least 45 minutes for the completion of the service.
