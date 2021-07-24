According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, motorists traveling along four separate stretches of Wilson County roads should expect to experience lane closures in some fashion over the next several days.
Reconstruction of TN 109 north of US 70 to the south of the Cumberland River will prompt periodic flagging operations for construction activities through Wednesday from 9 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.
Where US 70 intersects West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Then, two stretches of I-40 will also be impacted. The bridge widening project on TN 171 in Mt. Juliet at Exit 226 will cause intermittent lane closures overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Wednesday.
Additionally, the 4 miles of I-40 between mile markers 232-236 will have grading, drainage and construction of a I-beam bridge, retaining walls and paving from the east side of TN 109 to the east side of I-840. There will be nightly ramp closures for tie in reconstruction at the I-840 and South Hartmann Drive interchanges. This work will take place from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. and is expected to last until Wednesday.
