Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Inc. is participating in the Summer Food Service Program and will be opening a site in Wilson County at the Watertown Public Library.
The first date of service will be June 2 through July 16. The lunchtime window will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, and reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).
Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis.
