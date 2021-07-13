Tickets for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair are on sale now online and at the fair office. Season and Mega Tickets will be available at local banks and the fair office on or after Thursday.
Here is a breakdown of prices:
• Regular Admission during the fair: $12 — Adults, $6 — Children 6-12 years of age, Free — Children 5 & under
• Season tickets are $45 and good for admission on all 10 days of the fair.
• Opening Day (Aug. 12) Celebration Special — half-price admission — $6 for ages 13, and up — $3 for Ages 6-12 — Age 5 & Under Free.
• Opening Day (Aug. 12) Ride Special — $1 ticket per ride (must purchase $10 sheet of ride tickets). Tickets can be purchased at the Carnival Ticket Booths.
• Euro Slide Tickets — $5 each or 3 for $10 and is a separate ticket from the ride armbands. The Euro Slide is a 65-foot tall slide with seven lanes of fun. It will only be playing at a limited number of fairs in the United States this year.
Tickets are available online (convenience fee applies) at www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Submitted to the Democrat.
