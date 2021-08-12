A 2011 Lebanon High School alumnus has been named assistant district attorney in the 15th Judicial District. Earlier this week District Attorney General Jason Lawson appointed Tyler Pressley to the position effective immediately.
Pressley is a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi Law School and the University of Tennessee in 2015. He sat for the Tennessee Bar Examination in late July. He spent each of the last two summers as a law clerk at the DA’s office.
“Tyler has already shown himself to be a very bright young man who has tremendous potential,” Lawson said in a news release. “We are blessed to have him join our staff. I look forward to seeing his career develop as he begins his service as an ADA.”
Pressley marks the third attorney to join the DA’s staff since Lawson took office in April, joining Carthage natives Randy Wakefield and Samantha Key.
“It is important that we have enough staff to give each case the individual attention it needs,” Lawson said. “We have thousands of cases each year that are worked by a small group of prosecutors. To make sure that we are reaching the right result in every case, the addition of good lawyers is the most important step that I can take to serve our community in the courtroom.”
Pressley will begin with assignment to the court of Judge Haywood Barry in the Wilson County General Sessions Criminal Division as well as to the court of Judge Barry Tatum in the Wilson County Juvenile Court System. Pressley will also represent the District Attorney’s Office on the board of directors for the Wilson County Teen Court Program.
Submitted to the Lebanon Democrat
