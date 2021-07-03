For members of Lebanon’s American Legion Post 15, honoring America’s flag means more than just admiring some fabric blowing in the wind. It’s paying homage to sacrifices made in its name and the pride that bestows upon every patriot.
To recognize the national symbol in a way that truly reflects its significance, the organization involved in hosting a field of flags on the front lawn of the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon.
While the flags provide passersby and attendees at Lebanon’s Fourth of July event at the Fairgrounds a chance to admire, take in and maybe even take a selfie with the field of flags, it also serves as a fundraising mechanism for local veterans organizations.
Harold Weist is the vice commander of Post 15 and he said the legion has been doing the field of flags fundraiser since 2018. He called the program a “success,” saying that after the first year, all the overhead was already paid for. The display requires several posts and stakes for the flag poles, the acquisition of which Weist said was made possible by a contribution from Lowe’s.
Weist said that each flag is available for purchase, with all proceeds going between three veterans service organizations and veteran assisting organizations in Lebanon. Besides Post 15, this also includes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004.
The organizations use the proceeds to assist and aid needy veterans and their families, along with assisting them with obtaining their veteran benefits, aiding veterans in assisted living homes, food boxes at holidays and at times helping with rent or electric bills.
That sounds like a lot, and it is. Every year since the fundraiser began, Weist said they have been able to give almost $1,000 to each organization to help serve these purposes.
To sell that many flags is no small undertaking and Weist said it wouldn’t be as effective without commercial sponsorships, which he said make up a large portion of the proceeds they collect.
Kicking off the Fourth of July weekend, the field of flags began with a ceremony Friday afternoon. County Mayor Randall Hutto and Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell both delivered remarks. The flags will remain until Sunday at 4 p.m. when there will be a closing ceremony. Weist said they plan to have an official flag retirement, and will burn several flags that are no longer able to be flown.
In the meantime, Weist encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the flags. He said in 2019, a school trip of international students from Brazil traveling across the US stopped at the Field of Flags. Weist said it warms his heart to see people taking a little time to appreciate the flag he loves so dearly.
