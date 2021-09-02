For the first time ever, Watertown will play host to a Bluegrass Fall Festival showcasing several talented pickers in the area.
The event aims to put the beauty of fall on full display, set to the tune of good old fashioned Bluegrass music. It’s designed to be a family fun filled day, and it’s completely free to attend. The show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs until 3 p.m.
The lineup this year will feature plenty of local talent, including Bethany Luttrell, Polly Punkneck, Glenn Dirt, Tanner Wood and Picking Friends. Each will set up and perform in the gazebo, centrally located on the city’s historic square.
Watertown and East Wilson Chamber of Commerce President Austin Floyd said that while this is the first incarnation of the Bluegrass Fall Festival, it will be “reminiscent of the ‘Hoe Down’ that was a longtime event in town.”
Floyd said that when selecting musicians, the chamber used local help to “get the word out,” and that the lineup should dazzle. “We are excited for the individuals and groups selected to be a part of making this event successful,” she added.
In addition to her role at the chamber, Floyd is also the owner of The Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Co. She said that these events serve to not only highlight musically inclined artists from the area, but also to showcase the small businesses that call Watertown home.
Debbie Stephens owns the Depot Junction Cafe in downtown Watertown. She said these events are “definitely good for business.”
On top of the local customers drawn to the square for the music, “We always welcome people from out of town,” she said.
And those guests typically become “repeat customers from all over.”
Stephens attributes a lot of the new customer volume to “folks riding the train who come back and spend more time in Watertown.” Stephens was referring to the Blues and Brews Excursion Train from the Tennessee Central Railway Museum in Nashville that regularly services events in Watertown such as the JazzFest in July and the Mile Long Yard Sales in the spring and fall.
There will be food trucks from I Take It Chicken, Kona Ice, Fried Green Tomato and more. Several stores and restaurants in the area will also be open for visitors to browse inventory or to sit down and enjoy a meal.
The event is sponsored by the chamber. To sign up as a vendor, visit WatertownTN.com to download an application or call the chamber for more information at 615-237-0270.
