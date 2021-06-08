The Watertown Jazz Fest is returning this summer with a lineup of local and national talent.
Formerly known as the Watertown Jazz Festival, organizer John Jewell said in a news release, “We will be continuing this event and plan to keep it to the roots of pure jazz. I feel good about this path!”
Set for July 17, and with a great line-up of performances and terrific help from sponsors, the Watertown-East Wilson County Chamber of Commerce is excited to take this great community event even further. The first band is set to take the stage at 1 p.m. and the line-up continues all the way until 10 p.m.
Not only will everyone be able to experience the wonderful atmosphere that the Historic Watertown Square brings, there will also be some great food vendors to enjoy. Watertown will also be welcoming the Excursion Train from the Tennessee Central Railway Museum.
For more information on the line-up, sponsors, or even details on how and when this began, check out watertownmusicandarts.com.
Submitted to the Democrat
