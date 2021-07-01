Following a vote by a short-handed Watertown City Council Monday, it now has a new member. Caleb Barrett was selected to fill the position vacated by Catherine “Katie” Smith’s departure.
The council was holding a special called meeting to vote on the second reading of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. While there were enough council members in the Watertown Community Center for a quorum, because Council Member James Mahoney was absent, Mayor Mike Jennings asked the council if it still wished to proceedwith appointing a new member to its ranks.
The council obliged, citing the importance of passing the budget’s second reading. Before they would officially vote on the budget, they set out to fill Smith’s vacant seat.
“Whoever it (the council) selects can have some fun participating with us like we do,” cracked Jennings.
Council Member Laura Lea Cromer nominated Caleb Barrett for the seat. Meanwhile, Council Member Howell Roberts nominated Steven Adams, a member of Watertown’s volunteer fire department.
After no additional names were tossed in the hat, Jennings closed the nomination period and commended both picks saying they were each “qualified candidates,” prior to the council’s vote.
Jennings reminded everyone that per the town’s charter, a candidate must get at least four votes, leading to him express concern about getting to that total with a short number of council members present, but ultimately lamenting, “It is what it is.”
In the end, the man that nominated Adams would be his only vote for the seat. Barrett received approving votes from Cromer, Council Member Kristie Bayse Cantrell, and Vice Mayor Brandy Baird Holcomb. It was then put to the mayor to cast the deciding vote, and he opted for Barrett.
This will be Barrett’s first governing role with Watertown. He currently works for Lifeway Christian Resources in the logistics division.
The new council member said, “I’ve done volunteer work in the past through church, things like helping clean up outside elderly peoples homes, food distribution, and international missions trips.”
He also remarked how excited he was to be on the council. “I hope to be a part of things that make Watertown a better place and make a difference for our community.”
Holcomb was actually Barrett’s English teacher at Watertown High School. Of her former pupil, Holcomb said, “He was a great student.
“He and his family have been a part of the Watertown community for years. I know his heart and mind are in the right place,” she said. “I’m thrilled to have him on board.”
Once Barrett was sworn in by Jennings, the council proceeded with the vote on the budget, which was approved unanimously.
In doing so, they also approved the new certified tax rate for the city, setting the mark at $0.6027 per $100 of property assessed. The previous rate had been $0.8822 per $100 of property assessed.
The change indicates that average home values in Watertown increased significantly since the last state-mandated property reassessment. The tax rate dip reflects a reduction of just over 31%.
To put that into raw numbers, take a home valued at $200,000 prior to the reassessment. Depending on the reassessment of the property, if it was deemed to be worth more or less than the degree of change in the certified tax rate, the homeowner can expect to pay a larger or lesser amount.
Say that hypothetical Watertown home was valued at $250,000 after the property reassessment, so the value increased $50,000.
With a tax rate of $0.8822 per $100 assessed, that means the annual property tax bill, prior to reassessment, would have been $441.
Since the home’s value only went up $50,000, or 25%, which would represent a lower rate of increase than the city average of 31%, the city’s new tax rate, certified to be $0.6027 per $100 assessed, when figured into the equation would yield a tax bill of $376, or a difference of $65.
On the other hand, say the same $200,000 house was reappraised at $300,000, an increase of $100,000 or 50%, which is more than the city average. The old tax bill of $441 becomes $452, or an increase of $11 annually.
Tennessee law requires that the state work with county assessors and mayors to determine certified tax rates. So, if property values go up, that rate will go down. Generally speaking, outside of major economic downturns, property values increase steadily over time.
The certified tax rate is designed to constrain variation year over year, and upon implementation, ensures the county collects the same total in taxes as they did the previous year.
