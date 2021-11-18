Watertown will be celebrating Thanksgiving a little early this year with a community-based event on the city square this weekend.
For the second year, Friendsgiving, will give Watertown residents a chance to mingle and dine with those who also call the city home. It will be the second such event after a successful first run last year.
Watertown East Wilson Chamber of Commerce President Austin Floyd said that the dinner last year was “perfect.”
“Several families joined us,” Floyd said. “And we expect more to come join us this year.”
Part of the event will spotlight local businesses on and around the square, such as the Adopted Farmhouse Coffee Company, Watertown Flower Shop and Nail Street Junction. These businesses and others will be open for their usual hours during the event.
Floyd said that several local businesses and organizations were donating the food to help make the event possible.
There will be tables set up on the square for diners to relax while they enjoy their holiday meal. The best part is the fact its free to attend.
Everyone is invited to attend. The celebration will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.