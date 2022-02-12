Accelerated growth rates have forced the county school district to explore sites for new schools. In the interim, some zoning changes may have to be implemented to take some pressure off of existing schools.
During the Wilson County Schools Board of Education meeting this week on Monday, it was determined that some mitigation measures were needed at West Elementary School in Mt. Juliet.
“West Elementary (School) is at 108% capacity,” Luttrell said. “Gladeville (Elementary School) is at 101%. Lebanon High School is now at 87% capacity in that building.
“We will continue to update you with that information as our enrollment increases.”
West Elementary’s 108% capacity is the high-water mark for the county. To get some relief for the school, Luttrell indicated that the central office would be looking at two schools to possibly change some zoning.
“Stoner Creek (Elementary) has some room and will have (extra) room with the addition of the new building,’’ Luttrell said. “Also, we will be looking at some areas around Elzie Patton (Elementary School). They have several seats available. We will be doing that and bringing it to the board hopefully in March to have you look at that and improve some rezoning changes.”
Since Jan. 5, the school district has 150 new students.
“There have been some withdrawals of course,” Luttrell said. “We’re up (more than) 1,100 students from the end of the school year 2021.
“Historically, I went back and looked at some old data. For a long time, we have been 500-700 students per year. Here we have popped up this year with (more than) 1,100, and we’re not finished. We need to be mindful of that trend and what it means for our student enrollment.”
Board member Jamie Farough informed the board that a lot of people have reached out with questions about the rezoning. The top question she had concerned open enrollment prospects for students who are rezoned after the window closes.
Farough added that she understands that any move would have to consider availability constraints, but she still would like to see some kind of protection in place for those subjected to a rezone.
Wilson County Schools Attendance Director Stanley Moss said that in the past, the district has reopened the transfer window for students impacted by a rezone.
If they do get rezoned, Luttrell added that he has “no problem” entertaining the possibility of reopening a window for them.
The district currently has more than 2,200 students enrolled in a school outside their designated zones.
Transfer window open
Parents interested in requesting an open enrollment transfer for their child for the upcoming school year are required to submit an application online between now and March 2.
If there is space available, then an application will be accepted. If more applicants apply than there is space available, then a lottery will be held to fill the available spaces. The lottery will be aired and open to the public. The date and time has not been set.
The only exception to the March 2 deadline is if there has been a change in residency within the school year or a change in custody and/or guardianship of the student. Also, if a student had a school transfer last year, they will not have to re-apply, if they still reside in the Wilson County School District and have not changed schools since then.
One possible example of a school change is grade promotion from the elementary level to middle school. To remain in the feeder-school program, that student would have to complete a new open enrollment form.
If an open enrollment application is approved, individual transportation must be provided.
The new law concerning open enrollment does not have an appeals process. Availability ultimately dictates all decisions. Open enrollment approvals are also subject to review by Luttrell and school administrators. They are subject to being revoked upon recommendation from the principal of the school.
