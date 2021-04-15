Wilson County Schools is holding two enrollment session for incoming pre-K students beginning Saturday in Lebanon.
The roundup include speech/language screeing, developmental screening and vision screening.
Parent should make an appointment by going to https://www.s ignupgenius.com/go/10C0C48AAAE2EAAFBCE9-prek. Parents are asked to singup for one time slot at one location.
Included in the document required for pre-K registration are: birth certificate, W-2 or most recent tax return, current shot record with signed physical, and two proofs of residency.
There will be free prizes and snacks.
The roundups are Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, East & West Building, 9145 E. Baddour Parkway, in Lebanon, and April 23 at the Mt. Juliet Community, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, in Mt. Juliet.
For more information, contact Jenn Moreland at 615-444-3282 ext. 7434 or moreljen100@wcschools.com.
